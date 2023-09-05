Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Decreased by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $446.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,190. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $453.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.