German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 439 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 0.9% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.8 %

BlackRock stock traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $700.56. The stock had a trading volume of 261,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $705.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.10.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

