O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 66,359 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66,359 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $3.98 on Tuesday, hitting $217.05. 691,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.