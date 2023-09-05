Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lessened by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.3% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.33. 974,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.64.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

