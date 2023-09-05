CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 6,079 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NEE stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $66.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101,708. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.78. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Read Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.