QUINT (QUINT) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

QUINT (QUINT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One QUINT token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000979 BTC on major exchanges. QUINT has a total market cap of $201.61 million and $42,763.10 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

