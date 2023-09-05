German American Bancorp Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

German American Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.3% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,559,000 after purchasing an additional 323,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,776,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,242,000 after acquiring an additional 547,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $1,775,885.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.2 %

PG traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,599. The company has a market capitalization of $359.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

