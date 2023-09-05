iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Raised by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 774,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $54,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.88. 557,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,685. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

