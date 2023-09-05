WMS Partners LLC Sells 209 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Quanta Services by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,295,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,820,000 after acquiring an additional 126,791 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,268,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,367,000 after acquiring an additional 72,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.91.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.04. The stock had a trading volume of 363,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.25 and a twelve month high of $212.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

