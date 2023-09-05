Argent Trust Co Buys 305 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of Service Co. International worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 40,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $62.01. 553,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,940. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

