Argent Trust Co Sells 4,738 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after buying an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,514,000 after buying an additional 508,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $982,157,000 after buying an additional 466,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,509,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,228. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

