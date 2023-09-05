McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Reduced by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,302,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,789,000 after acquiring an additional 90,325 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,566,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,544,000 after acquiring an additional 200,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,043,000 after acquiring an additional 72,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $80.21. 563,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.46. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.59.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

