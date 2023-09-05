The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $213,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.63.

NYSE:GS traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $323.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,146. The company has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $287.75 and a one year high of $389.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.06 and its 200-day moving average is $332.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

