Doliver Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 510,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,277 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 2.4% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SH. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,146 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 584,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 395,400 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,697,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 195.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 283,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 187,947 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of SH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,932,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,226,979. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62.
ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
