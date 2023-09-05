Argent Trust Co Acquires 222 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% during the 4th quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $12.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $544.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $539.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.20. The company has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.