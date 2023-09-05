Doliver Advisors LP Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.18. 2,348,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,004,426. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $458.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

