WMS Partners LLC Sells 39,934 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

WMS Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 1.3% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $14,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Hall Kathryn A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 39,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,771,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,142,000 after purchasing an additional 103,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.56. The company had a trading volume of 906,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,131. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.18. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

