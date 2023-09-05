WMS Partners LLC Sells 2,059 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

WMS Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $3,257,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Stryker by 27.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.59.

SYK traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.04. The company had a trading volume of 610,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.98. The company has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $200.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

