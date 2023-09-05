Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.17. The stock had a trading volume of 762,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day moving average is $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.