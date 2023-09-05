AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,200,230,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,786,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $899,485.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,754.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $899,485.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,754.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,756 shares of company stock worth $2,397,405. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

