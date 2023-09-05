Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Acquired by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 209.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SAFE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Insider Activity

In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman bought 65,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $1,399,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,944.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. 907,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 39.19 and a quick ratio of 39.19. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.90 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.00) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Safehold’s payout ratio is -14.33%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

