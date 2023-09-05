Argent Trust Co Acquires 1,209 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $239.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.