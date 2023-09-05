AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 104,682.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,590,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,196,000 after buying an additional 16,574,390 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,248,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,793,000 after buying an additional 63,548 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 421,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 122,569 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DWX stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,398. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.