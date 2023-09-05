AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,939,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in APA by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in APA by 175.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,574,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,841. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

