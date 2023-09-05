AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 32.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,886,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 25.0% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 171,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,034. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $130,398.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at $710,121.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $149,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,789 shares of company stock worth $861,380. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

