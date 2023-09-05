AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys 250,000 Shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knightscope were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knightscope during the third quarter valued at about $3,691,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Knightscope during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Knightscope during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Knightscope by 75.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knightscope Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KSCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,713. Knightscope, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knightscope ( NASDAQ:KSCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Knightscope in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

