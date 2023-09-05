AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,640 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 33,083.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,028,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $133.19. 1,797,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,837. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.06. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.73 and a 52-week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

