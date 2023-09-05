AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUVB. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 147.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Nuvation Bio Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NUVB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. 70,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,540. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.