AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Increases Position in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 1.43% of Draganfly worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70,245 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Draganfly by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Draganfly by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Draganfly in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DPRO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. 103,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Draganfly Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.47.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 534.33% and a negative return on equity of 210.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Draganfly Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

