AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 250,000 Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Nano Dimension at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNDM stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. 2,085,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,187. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $580.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.82. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 273.14%. The business had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nano Dimension from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

