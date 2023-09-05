AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 462,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 48,811 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 225,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

TARO traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,146. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 0.60. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $158.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 1.52%. On average, analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TARO. TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

