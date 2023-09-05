AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,318,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,252,000 after buying an additional 262,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,379,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JAZZ traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.03. The company had a trading volume of 257,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.50. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.44 million. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,417 shares of company stock worth $334,469 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.