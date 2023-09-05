Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,209 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EELV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $275,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 78,192 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,576.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 81,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $2,890,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 35,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,417. The firm has a market cap of $774.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

