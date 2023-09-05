AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Karyopharm Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,565. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KPTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

