AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 170.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $2,712,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $1,635,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $1,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on INMD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of INMD stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,027. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.11.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $136.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

