AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 198.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,165,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 141,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 811.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,340,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after buying an additional 3,864,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after buying an additional 1,140,347 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,529,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $6,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,415,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $6,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Robert Janssen sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $39,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $751,371.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,085,518 shares of company stock valued at $29,199,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 628,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,594. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.52. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $60.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVAX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

