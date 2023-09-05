AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Stereotaxis worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STXS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 88.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STXS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. 103,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,737. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $143.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 78.13% and a negative net margin of 65.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

