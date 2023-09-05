AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 240.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.34. 515,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,233. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $67.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,017. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

