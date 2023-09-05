AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 116,500 AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. AdaptHealth accounts for about 1.0% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of AdaptHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 187.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 7.9 %

AHCO stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 760,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $793.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.69 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,996.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,266,635.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,952,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,488,301.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $2,836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,996.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHCO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

