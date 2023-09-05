ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Bought by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) by 155.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,500 shares during the quarter. ADC Therapeutics comprises 1.0% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.99% of ADC Therapeutics worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,644,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,182 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,366,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 497,851 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

ADC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,899. ADC Therapeutics SA has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.14). ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 325.79% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

See Also

