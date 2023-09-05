AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Lantheus comprises approximately 1.3% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 456.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 10,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $750,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,594,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,773 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNTH. TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNTH

Lantheus Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LNTH traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,392. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.97. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.