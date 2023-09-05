AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys 111,500 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 142.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the period. Arcutis Biotherapeutics comprises approximately 1.4% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. 358,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,854. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 188.88% and a negative net margin of 2,837.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

