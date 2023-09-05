AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Raises Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Coherus BioSciences accounts for approximately 1.7% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Coherus BioSciences worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. 4,856,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,536. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

