Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,030. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average of $72.83.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

