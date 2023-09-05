AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes $3.16 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000. Centene makes up approximately 2.2% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 141.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.14. 1,962,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,800. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNC

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.