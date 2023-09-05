Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $74,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.71. 2,019,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.63. The stock has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

