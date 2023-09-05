Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.2 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,979,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.73. The firm has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

