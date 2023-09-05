Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369,378 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 6.3% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $71,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 50,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,204. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

