Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.0 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.64. 1,851,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.56. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

