Radicle Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.84 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Radicle has a market capitalization of $70.84 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00005351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radicle Profile

Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,455,979 coins. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

